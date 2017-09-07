Download App
kavya kavya

बाइक खड्ढे में गिरी साले की मौत, जीजा गंभीर

अमर उजाला/हमीरपुर

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:37 PM IST
जलालपुर थानाक्षेत्र के ममना गांव के पास अंधे मोड़ पर असंतुलित बाइक सवार जीजा-साले खड्ढे में गिर गए। देर रात होने की वजह से दोनों सुबह तक वहीं पड़े रहे।
सुबह राहगीरों की सूचना पर पहुंची यूपी 100 ने इन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने साले को मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि जीजा को गंभीर हालत में राठ सीएचसी रेफर किया गया है। दोनों बिना हेलमेट के यात्रा कर रहे थे।


थानाक्षेत्र के मनकहरी गांव निवासी सनन (40) पुत्र बृजनंदन अहिरवार बुधवार को अपनी बहन के यहां गया था। शाम को वह इस्लामपुर निवासी बहनोई अलखोटा (45) के साथ बाइक से वापस आ रहा था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि देशी शराब के ठेके में दोनों ने शराब पी। गुरुवार की सुबह ममना गांव निवासी अमर, रिजवी व गोपी गुप्ता टहलने निकले।

ममना पावर स्टेशन के आगे मोड़ पर नीचे खड्ढे में टूटी बाइक व दो लोगों पड़े थे। सूचना पर यूपी 100 टीम पहुंची, तब तक उनमें सनन की मौत हो गई थी। बहनोई अलखोटा की सांसे चल रही थी। टीम ने उसे कस्बे के सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया।


मृतक के पिता बृजनंदन ने बताया कि सनन अपने बहनोई को लेकर छेड़ीबेनी गांव जा रहा था। वहां उसके बहनोई की बहन ब्याही है। थानाध्यक्ष जलालपुर शिवमूरत सिंह यादव ने बताया कि तेज रफ्तार बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से रात में दोनों गहरे खड्ढे में गिर गए। हेलमेट न लगाने से सिर में चोट लगने से सनन की मौत हुई है।

मृतक सनन की जेब में देशी शराब का एक क्वार्टर बरामद हुआ है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। उधर घायल की हालत नाजुक होने पर राठ रेफर कर दिया गया था। सीओ रजनीश उपाध्याय भी सीएचसी पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी ली।
bike साले की मौत

Your Story has been saved!