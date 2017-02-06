बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस जीप के चालक पर मुकदमा
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:40 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
PC: प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
बाबा कम्हरिया के मेले में पुलिस की गाड़ी से कुचलकर मरे बच्चे के मामले में देर रात पिता की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया। वहीं, पुलिस अधीक्षक ने पुलिस वाहन चालक को निलंबित कर लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। बांदा के कलिंजर कस्बे के कटरा मोहल्ला निवासी महबूब
हुसैन अपनी पत्नी अफसाना को बच्चों के साथ बाबा कम्हरिया के उर्स में आया था। तभी मेले में उमड़ी भीड़ के बीच से गुजर रही कोतवाली पुलिस की जीप की टक्कर से उसका मासूम अरशद (डेढ़ वर्ष) मां की गोद से गिर गया और पुलिस की गाड़ी के नीेचे आ गया। जिसकी इलाज के दौरान जिला अस्पताल में
मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने रात में शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा दिया। इस संबंध में पिता महमूद की तहरीर पर चालक संतोष के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं, पुलिस अधीक्षक ने चालक को निलंबित कर लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है।
