बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चिल्लूपार से पहलवान की जगह अब रामभुआल
{"_id":"588b69074f1c1bde3bcf5e2c","slug":"rambhwal-joins-samajwadi-party-declared-condidate-from-chillupaar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092d\u0941\u0906\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:58 AM IST
samajwadi party
हाल ही में बसपा से भाजपा में शामिल हुए पूर्व मंत्री रामभुआल निषाद को जब गोरखपुर शहर सीट से टिकट नहीं मिला तो उन्होंने पार्टी से बगावत कर सपा का दामन थाम लिया। समाजवादी पार्टी ने चिल्लूपार से पूर्व में घोषित प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र उर्फ पहलवान सिंह का टिकट काटकर उन्हें प्रत्याशी बना दिया।
बताया जा रहा है कि रामभुआल को पार्टी में लाने और टिकट दिलाने में गोरखपुर ग्रामीण विधानसभा क्षेत्र से सपा उम्मीदवार विजय बहादुर यादव ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। रामभुआल को चिल्लूपार विधानसभा से टिकट दिलाने के पीछे प्रमुख वजह ग्रामीण विधानसभा का निषाद वोट बैंक है, जिसमें रामभुआल की अच्छी पैठ है। टिकट मिलते ही निषादों से सभी सपा उम्मीदवारों को वोट देने का रामभुआल का आह्वान, इस गुणा-भाग की तस्दीक भी कर रही है। टिकट मिलने के बाद गुरुवार की शाम नौसढ़ चौराहे पर सपाइयों ने उनका और विजय बहादुर का स्वागत भी किया।
शहर या चौरीचौरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से टिकट मिलने की उम्मीद से ही रामभुआल ने भाजपा का दामन थामा था। टिकट नहीं मिला तो इसका ठीकरा उन्होंने भाजपा के सदर सांसद महंत आदित्यनाथ पर फोड़ दिया। उनके समर्थकों ने 25 जनवरी को महंत का पुतला फूंकने के साथ ही उनके खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। बताया जा रहा है कि भाजपा की खिलाफत और निषादों के बीच अच्छी पैठ को देखते हुए विजय बहादुर ने सपा के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से संपर्क साधा और उन्हें सपा से जोड़ लिया। निर्दल चुनाव लड़ने या फिर खामोश बैठ जाने के सिवा और कोई अच्छा विकल्प नहीं दिखता रामभुआल ने भी इस मौके को हाथ से नहीं जाने दिया। वह सपा से कौड़ीराम से विधायक रहने के साथ ही मंत्री भी रह चुके हैं। बसपा में भी मंत्री रहे रामभुआल 2012 विधानसभा से बसपा के टिकट पर ग्रामीण विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़े थे और हार गए। 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भी उन्हें सदर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष को निषाद समाज की तरफ से धन्यवाद। उन्होंने मेरा और मेरे समाज का सम्मान बढ़ाने का काम किया है। उनका कर्ज, उन्हें दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री बनाकर उतारूंगा। निषाद समाज के लोग सपा प्रत्याशियों को जिताएंगे। भाजपा और बसपा ने निषादों को अपमानित किया है। इसका बदला इस चुनाव में उन्हें हराकर लिया जाएगा।
- रामभुआल निषाद
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"588c411e4f1c1b9e7dcf6201","slug":"deepika-padukone-said-about-her-marriage-plans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, '\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0942\u0902', \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588c8d164f1c1bbd7ecf7c6e","slug":"cheapest-bikes-on-earth-you-can-buy-the-bike-in-40-thousand-rupees-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a ","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"588c3dd94f1c1b9e7dcf61f5","slug":"tribe-in-ethiopia-wears-bizarre-things-to-abstain-suitors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"588c521b4f1c1bbb7ecf782d","slug":"driver-less-cars-are-ready-to-rock-in-coming-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092b \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"588c88904f1c1b380fcf6353","slug":"beetroot-is-helpful-for-high-blood-pressure-patients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"588c81274f1c1b476fcf658a","slug":"mayawati-criticizes-bjp-manifesto","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092c\u200c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c7d8e4f1c1ba333cf7798","slug":"constituency-of-dimple-yadav-party-in-two-parts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0926\u094b-\u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u0921\u093c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5889fb9e4f1c1b9e7dcf52fc","slug":"mla-resign-from-samajwadi-party-with-500-workers-against-akhilesh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0905\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588c7de44f1c1b165dcf4c1a","slug":"apna-dal-krishna-patel-will-contest-from-varanasi-rohnia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0923\u093e \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588ac8ec4f1c1b165dcf3ac7","slug":"landslide-on-a-car-at-shimla-chandigarh-highway","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c-\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, 3 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5887a5cb4f1c1b3e0fcf3f35","slug":"mai-chilaati-rahi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top