एनेस्थीसिया डॉक्टर नहीं आए, ठप पडे़ ऑपरेशन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 01:07 AM IST
Operation cancelled in district hospital

ज‌िला अस्पताल।

जिला अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन एक पहेली बनती जा रही है। छह महीने से ज्यादे का समय गुजर चुका है लेकिन एक एनेस्थीसिया के डॉक्टर न आने से यहां पर ऑपरेशन ठप पड़े हैं। एसआईसी एनेस्थीसिया डॉक्टर होने से कुछ ऑपरेशन तो करा देते हैं लेकिन अब लंबी वेटिंग लिस्ट हो चुकी है। इससे मरीजों को खासी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। कई दिन इंतजार करने के बाद मरीजों को प्राइवेट में या मेडिकल कॉलेज जाने के अलावा दूसरा कोई रास्ता नहीं है।
जिला अस्पताल में एक एनेस्थीसिया के डॉक्टर की तैनाती के लिए शासन से लेकर प्रशासन तक को पत्र लिखा जा चुका है। निरीक्षण करने आए स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री और फिर कमिश्नर ने भी मेडिकल कॉलेज के नेहरू अस्पताल से एक डॉक्टर को भेजने का आदेश दे चुके हैं लेकिन आदेशों का कोई असर नहीं हुआ। बीच में एक डॉक्टर की तैनाती की गई लेकिन अधूरा आदेश होने से डॉक्टर नहीं आ सके। एक डॉक्टर कोे जिला अस्पताल भेजने का आदेश तो हो गया मगर जिला अस्पताल से किसी भी डॉक्टर को मेडिकल कॉलेज नहीं भेजा गया। इससे आज तक वहां से डॉक्टर को रिलीव नहीं किया जा सका है। एसआईसी डॉ. एचआर यादव ने बताया कि इसे लेकर कई बार पत्र लिखा जा चुका है। 
स्पॉटलाइट

2017 का पहला महीना इन राश‌ियों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
january 2017 monthly rashiphal
टीवी की 'नागिन' ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग मनाया जश्न, शेयर की बोल्ड फोटोज

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
mouni roy celebrate new year party with her boyfriend
Bigg Boss : नए साल पर घर से बाहर हो जाएगा ये सदस्य, अधूरी रह जाएगी प्रेम कहानी

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
gourav chopra eliminated from bigg boss house
श्रीदेवी की बेटी का नया अंदाज, बोल्ड अवतार में करा रही हैं फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
jhanvi kapoor hot photoshoot before debut
पापा शाहिद ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पहली बार शेयर की बेटी की फोटो, लिखा कुछ स्पेशल....

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
shahid kapoor shares her daughter's photo in instagram

मुलायम के तीखे तेवर कायम, अब किरनमय नंदा व नरेश अग्रवाल को सपा से निकाला

ramgopal yadav expelled from SP again.
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
सपा के झगड़े पर बोले अतीक अहमद, अगर मैं वजह तो पीछे हटने को तैयार

mulayam is my leader but like akhiesh as chief minister says ateek ahmad.
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
अख‌िलेश जारी करेंगे उम्मीदवारों की सूची, प्रत्याश‌ियों के हो सकते हैं अलग स‌िंबल

cm akhilesh announces his candidates list
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
चीन से आए नकली अंडे, केन्द्र ने अलर्ट रहने को कहा

beware chinese egg govt released alert
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
शिवपाल बोले, सपा में अब सब ठीक, मिलकर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

everything is fine in SP says shivpal singh yadav.
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
पूरे द‌िन चली ट‌िकट पर चर्चा, अब अख‌िलेश कर सकते हैं बड़ा धमाका

sp party workers gathering in lucknow for ticket
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
