बारिश से कोहरा छंटा, सूरज ने दी राहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:45 AM IST
धूप निकलने पर पार्क में झूला झूलते बच्चे।

शनिवार की देर रात हुई हल्की बारिश ने करीब एक महीने से छा रहे कोहरे को हटा दिया है। काफी दिनों बाद रविवार की सुबह बिना कोहरे के दिखी। इस दिन धूप निकलने से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।
हालांकि बादल की वजह से धूप में तल्खी कम रही। फिर भी तापमान 21.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया। न्यूनतम तापमान भी शनिवार की अपेक्षा करीब चार डिग्री बढ़ा।
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार क्षेत्रीय परिस्थितियों की वजह से शनिवार को हल्की बारिश हुई और आकाश साफ हो गया। सुबह सूरज निकल आया और न्यूनतम तापमान में तकरीबन चार डिग्री बढ़कर 11.6 डिग्री हो गया।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ कैलाश पांडेय के अनुसार शनिवार को देर रात हुई बूंदाबांदी से आकाश साफ हो गया। आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक मौसम के ऐसे ही रहने के आसार हैं। दिन का तापमान बढ़ेगा लेकिन रात के तापमान में कमी आएगी। विजिबिलिटी भी 800 से 2000 मीटर तक रहेगी।
