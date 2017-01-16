आपका शहर Close

‘योगी गोरखपुर क हव शान’ का लोकार्पण

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
 भोजपुरी सिनेमा के उभरते हुए गायक सौरभ त्रिपाठी के भोजपुरी एलबम ‘योगी गोरखपुर क हव शान’ का लोकार्पण गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खुद सांसद आदित्यनाथ ने किया। इसके बाद सांसद उन्होंने सौरभ को आशीर्वाद दिया और उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की।
इस अवसर पर हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुनील सिंह, रणंजय सिंह, अश्वनी प्रजापति, दुर्गेश बजाज, मंजीत, हरिकेश राम त्रिपाठी, राहुल मिश्रा, रंजीत गोरखपुरी आदि मौजूद थे।
