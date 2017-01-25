बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाथ में खिचड़ी, जुबां पर जय बाबा गोरखनाथ
{"_id":"5887684f4f1c1bde3bcf3d66","slug":"gorakhnath-temple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"हाथ में खिचड़ी, जुबां पर जय बाबा गोरखनाथ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:06 AM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में बुढ़वा मंगल पर खिचड़ी चढाते लोग ।
PC: Rajesh Kumar
मकर संक्रांति की ही तरह बुढ़वा मंगल के मौके पर भी भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने गुरु गोरखनाथ को खिचड़ी चढ़ाई। भोर में ही मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की लंबी कतार लग गई थी जो देर शाम तक बनी रही। गोरखपुर एवं आस-पास के जिलों के साथ ही बिहार और नेपाल से भी तमाम श्रद्धालु खिचड़ी चढ़ाने पहुंचे।
माना जाता है कि मकर संक्रांति के दिन जो लोग खिचड़ी नहीं चढ़ा पाते हैं वे बुढ़वा मंगल को खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए बाबा के दरबार में पहुंचते हैं। मान्यता है कि इस दिन खिचड़ी चढ़ाने से मकर संक्रांति जैसा ही फल मिलता है। इसी महात्म्य के चलते मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे। भारी भीड़ के मद्देनजर प्रशासन और पुलिस पहले से सतर्क थी। मंदिर तक आने वाले मार्गों पर रूट डायवर्ट करने के साथ ही मंदिर में भी जगह-जगह बैरिकेडिंग कर भीड़ को व्यवस्थित करने के इंतजाम किए गए थे। परिसर में चारों तरफ सुरक्षा के क ड़े इंतजाम के साथ ही खुद अफसर भी बीच-बीच में निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्था जांच रहे थे।
उधर मंदिर के बाहर मेले में भी खूब भीड़ लगी रही। बच्चे जहां झूले, चरखी का मजा लेते रहे, वहीं बड़ों की भीड़ मौत के कुएं के पास जुटी रही। महिलाएं शृंगार की दुकानों पर खरीदारी करने में मशगूल दिखीं तो खाने-पीने की दुकानों पर भी भीड़ लगी रही।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
