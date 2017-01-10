आपका शहर Close

थाने में बवाल करने वाला सिपाही सस्पेंड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:38 AM IST
Constable suspended

क्राइम

गुलरिहा थाने में समन तामिल कराने को लेकर मुंशी से विवाद करने वाले सिपाही रमाकांत यादव को एसएसपी ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। एसएसपी ने थानेदार की रिपोर्ट पर सोमवार को कार्रवाई की है।
गुलरिहा थाने के सिपाही रमाकांत यादव साल भर से हल्का नंबर एक में तैनात हैं। रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब वे थाने पहुंचे थे तो मुंशी राकेश मिश्र ने उनसे हल्के में नोटिस तामील कराने और जांच की बात कही थी। इसी बात पर दोनों में विवाद हो गया था और गाली गलौच तक हो गई थी।

सिपाही रमाकांत ने खुद को एक एमएलसी का रिश्तेदार बताते हुए जूता निकालकर राकेश को मारने के लिए दौड़ा लिया था। एसएसपी रामलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि सिपाही को सस्पेंड किया गया है। 
﻿