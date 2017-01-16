बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तमंचे के साथ युवक पकड़ा
{"_id":"587bd4204f1c1b665fefe397","slug":"arrested-young-boy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:27 AM IST
क्राइम
राजघाट पुलिस ने वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान एक युवक को तमंचे के साथ पकड़ा। रविवार को बसंतपुर चौकी इंचार्ज जयराम यादव, सिपाही बृजेश कुमार राव, अनिल कुमार, प्रेम यादव चेकिंग कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्हें एक युवक दिखाई दिया, जो पुलिस को देखते ही भागने लगा।
पुलिस ने दौड़ाकर पकड़ा तो उसके पास से एक तमंचा और एक कारतूस बरामद हुआ। युवक की पहचान मछली गाली निवासी सेराज के रूप में हुई है। सेराज लूट के मामले में पहले भी जेल जा चुका है। आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया है।
