Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

लापता युवक की पोखरे में मिली लाश

Gorakhpur Bureau

Gorakhpur Bureau

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें

गोरखपुर।
सहजनवां इलाके के खरैला गांव रोड पर बहन के साथ घूमने निकले छात्र की पानी में डूबने से मौत हो गई। मशक्कत के बाद उसकी बहन को बचाया जा सका। वहीं बांसगांव के जयंतीपुर गांव के पोखरे में युवक की लाश मिली। वह दो दिन से लापता था।
पिपरौली बाजार प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार, पकड़ी दुबे निवासी मोहन खरैला रोड पर किराए का मकान लेकर रहता है और गीडा में काम करता है। शनिवार सुबह उसका इकलौता बेटा मनदीप, बड़ी बहन के साथ खेत की तरफ गया था। बागीचे के बाहर खनन होने से गड्ढे में पानी भरा पड़ा था। अचानक पैर फिसलने से मनदीप पानी में डूबने गया। बहन ने बचाने की कोशिश की। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोगों पहुंचे और दोनों को बाहर निकला। लेकिन मनदीप की मौत हो चुकी थी।
बांसगांव प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार, इलाके के लालपुर गांव निवासी मिठाई (35) पुत्र लल्लन मजदूर था। गुरुवार की दोपहर मिठाई घर से लापता हो गया। शनिवार की सुबह मिठाई का शव बगल गांव के जयंतीपुर के पोखरे में मिला। पोखरे की तरफ गए लोगों ने सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शिनाख्त के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Try these five things for better sleep

स्टाइल के मामले में एक दूसरे को फुलऑन टक्कर देते हैं ये दोनों स्टार किड

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aryan Khan and ahaan pandey looks similar in photos

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these ten common food that are natural painkillers

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Read

18 लड़कियों को डेरा सच्चा सौदा से सुरक्षित निकाला, मेडिकल में सामने आया सच

18 girl go through the medical test after dera sacha sauda and gurmeet ram rahim verdict
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जानिए, रेप केस में राम रहीम को सजा सुनाते समय जज ने क्या कहा?

know, What judge say during sentenced Ram Rahim in the rape case?
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

प्रेमिका की बाहों में था पति, अचानक पहुंची पत्नी ने चप्पलों से उतारा आशिकी का भूत

married man was with his girlfriend and wife came to know then beats him in Chandauli
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

52 साल के चाचा ससुर ने 36 साल की बहु से क‌िया रेप, एक बार नहीं कई बार बनाया हवस का श‌िकार

uncle in law rape his daughter in law
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

तस्वीर का वायरल सच: राम रहीम रेप केस की पीड़िता नहीं, बठिंडा की 'शेरनी' है

Social Media viral Photo: This is the victim of Ram Rahim Rape case
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS: दहेज में 10 हजार रुपये कम होने पर समधिन का किया वो हाल कि रूह कांप जाए

murder of Samadhin in 10 thousand transactions in dowry
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!