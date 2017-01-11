आपका शहर Close

बिना सूचना स्कूलों से नदारद नौ शिक्षक सस्पेंड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/बलरामपुर

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 10:48 PM IST
Nine teachers suspended without notice absent from schools

schoolPC: अमर उजाला

बिना सूचना के स्कूलों से गायब रहने पर नौ शिक्षकों को बीएसए ने निलंबित कर दिया है। इन शिक्षकों को बीएसए ने बीआरसी पचपेड़वा से संबद्ध किया है। बीएसए रमेश यादव ने बुधवार को बताया कि बार-बार शिकायत मिलने पर उन्होंने पचपेड़वा शिक्षा क्षेत्र के आठ स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया था।
निरीक्षण के दौरान नौ जनवरी से प्राथमिक विद्यालय बंजरिया से नदारद हेडमास्टर सूर्यप्रकाश यादव, 11 जनवरी को पीएस सुगांव से नदारद शिक्षक उपेंद्र राय व पीएस बानगढ़ द्वितीय के शिक्षक प्रमोद यादव, 21 दिसंबर 2016 से लगातार बिना सूचना के ड्यूटी से नदार बानगढ़ प्रथम के शिक्षक विपिन कुमार को निलंबित किया गया है। 

इसी तरह 11 जनवरी को ड्यूटी से गायब बानगढ़ प्रथम के शिक्षक विजय कैराती, धवाई के शिक्षक विनोद कुमार मौर्या, यूपीएस धवाई के शिक्षक विजय यादव तथा निरीक्षण के समय स्कूल में ताला लटकने पर प्राथमिक विद्यालय आदमतारा के हेडमास्टर चंद्रपाल व शिक्षक संदीप कुमार को भी सस्पेंड किया गया है।

निलंबित सभी शिक्षकों को बीआरसी पचपेड़वा से संबद्ध किया है। इन्हें हर माह कार्य करने का प्रमाणपत्र देना होगा। कार्य का प्रमाणपत्र न देने पर संबंधित शिक्षक को जीवन निर्वाह भत्ता नहीं मिलेगा। बीईओ शिवपुरा रणजीत कुमार को इन शिक्षकों के स्कूल से गायब रहने की जांच सौंपी गई है।
﻿