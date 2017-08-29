बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
70 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला के साथ बलात्कार
{"_id":"59a856fd4f1c1b57738b4915","slug":"201504204541-gonda-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:05 AM IST
70 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला से बलात्कार
- केस दर्ज कर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार
उमरी बेगमगंज गोंडा। चार दिन पहले घर के छाजन में सोते समय एक युवक ने एक बुजुर्ग महिला को धमकाकर उससे बलात्कार किया। युवक महिला को धमकी देकर फरार हो गया। इस मामले में गुरुवार को बुजुर्ग महिला ने थाना उमरीबेगमगंज में आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थाना उमरी बेगमगंज क्षेत्र के एक गांव की रहने वाली 70 वर्षीया महिला ने बताया कि 27 अगस्त की रात वह अपने घर के बाहर छाजन में सो रही थी तभी देर रात अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर विनीत कुमार निवासी डिक्सिर वहां आ पहुंचा ओर उसे धमकाकर उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। इसके बाद धमकी देते हुए भाग निकला। महिला ने अपने बेटों को आपबीती सुनाई। बुजुर्ग महिला ने गुरुवार को थाना उमरी बेगमगंज में विनीत कुमार के खिलाफ बलाक्तार व धमकी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार राय ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपी विनीत कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a7cfb84f1c1bed278b496e","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-skin-darkness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a7c7f74f1c1b1a278b4a0a","slug":"ram-rahim-offer-salman-khan-show-bigg-boss-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938, \u0930\u0916 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a7bfe54f1c1bf1278b4982","slug":"want-to-beome-a-good-boss-then-follow-these-five-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e BOSS \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a7b0104f1c1b44738b484a","slug":"girls-should-avoid-these-five-mistakes-during-periods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a63d014f1c1b5a738b4678","slug":"18-girl-go-through-the-medical-test-after-dera-sacha-sauda-and-gurmeet-ram-rahim-verdict","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"18 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a4ee2f4f1c1be0018b4690","slug":"know-what-judge-say-during-sentenced-ram-rahim-in-the-rape-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a46d4e4f1c1b9b018b461f","slug":"married-man-was-with-his-girlfriend-and-wife-came-to-know-then-beats-him-in-chandauli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a825b84f1c1b50738b494c","slug":"a-minor-girl-raped-up-to-18-months-in-moradabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0938\u0947 18 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a7a22f4f1c1b5e738b4849","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-captured-the-government-land","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a809b14f1c1b3e738b4970","slug":"13-years-ago-was-a-scam-of-crores-in-such-a-grip","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!