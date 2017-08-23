आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

करंट लगने से फौजी की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 01:08 AM IST
Death of a military man

माौतPC: अमर उजाला

साढ़ चौकी क्षेत्र के गोपालपुर गांव में मंगलवार को कपड़ों पर प्रेस करते समय करंट की चपेट में आकर एक एक फौजी की मौत हो गई। वह छुट्टी पर अपने घर आया हुआ था।
गोपालपुर गांव निवासी अमित शुक्ला (24) पुत्र छोटकू शुक्ला सेना में सैनिक के पद पर कार्यरत था। वह छुट्टी पर घर आया था। मंगलवार की दोपहर वह अपने घर में कपड़ों पर प्रेस कर रहा था। अचानक प्रेस में करंट उतर आया करंट की चपेट में आने से उसकी हालत गंभीर हो गई। परिजन और पड़ोसी अमित को आनन-फानन वाहन में लादकर आर्मी हास्पिटल (कानपुर) ले गए। अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही अमित की रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। अस्पताल पहुंचने पर डाक्टरों ने परीक्षण के बाद उसको मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना जैसे ही गोपालपुर गांव पहुंची तो घर में कोहराम मच गया। बताया गया कि आर्मी हास्पिटल से शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे जाने की सूचना है।


असम में थी तैनाती
करंट की चपेट में आकर मृत गोपालपुर (साढ़) निवासी फौजी अमित शुक्ला की तैनाती असम में रेडियो (वायरलेस) आपरेटर के पद पर थी। वह 29 जुलाई को एक महीने की छुट्टी पर अपने घर आया था। फौजी का छोटा भाई अनुज शुक्ला भी फौज में तैनात है। उसकी तैनाती जम्मू के पुंछ सेक्टर में है। अमित के परिवार में पत्नी दीक्षा के अलावा एक बेटी परिधि (3 वर्ष) है। उसकी मौत से मां मिथलेश और पत्नी दीक्षा समेत परिवार के सदस्यों का हाल-बेहाल है।
