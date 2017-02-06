बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कल से जिले में खलेगी वाहनों की कमी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:26 AM IST
रोडवेज की बसें
जिले में आठ तारीख से वाहनों की कमी खलेगी। पुलिस लाइंस से पोलिंग पार्टियों को मतदान केंद्र पर रवाना करने के लिए परिवहन विभाग की ओर से वाहनों का अधिग्रहण शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।
जिले में 11 तारीख को मतदान होगा। पोलिंग पार्टियों को पुलिस लाइंस से मतदान केंद्र तक पहुंचाने के लिए करीब 12 सौ से अधिक वाहनों की आवश्यकता पड़ेगी। इनका अधिग्रहण परिहवन विभाग द्वारा सात फरवरी(कल) से शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। एआरटीओ प्रवर्तन शांतिभूषण पांडे का कहना है कि जो वाहन अधिग्रहण किए गए हैं, उनके वाहन मालिकों को नोटिस भेजा जा चुका है। इसमें ट्रक, मिनी ट्रक के साथ लोडिंग वाहनों सात तारीख को अधिग्रहण करके पुलिस लाइंस परिसर में खड़ा किया जाएगा। साथ ही सभी वाहन 10 तारीख को पुलिस लाइंस से पोलिंग पार्टियों को लेकर मतदान केंद्र पर रवाना होंगे। एआरटीओ प्रवर्तन शांतिभूषण ने कहा कि जिन वाहन स्वामियों के वाहन चुनाव के लिए अधिग्रहण किए गए हैं।
