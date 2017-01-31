बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मक्खनपुर में दो स्थानों पर हुए हादसे
{"_id":"58908d664f1c1bc24ee8013f","slug":"mcknpur-two-places-in-the-tragedy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0916\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:32 PM IST
मक्खनपुर में हुए सड़क हादसे में घायल।
कोहरे के चलते दो स्थानों पर हादसों में कार सवार पिता पुत्री के साथ तीन लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। पीड़ित पिता पुत्री और युवक कानपुर के गोविंदनगर के निवासी हैं। वहीं पेट्रोल पंप के समीप एक के बाद एक तीन वाहन आपस में टकरा गए। हालांकि हादसे में कोई चोटिल नहीं हुआ।
कानपुर के गोविंदनगर निवासी अनिल कुमार बजाज अपनी पुत्री पूजा, ज्योति और भांजे पुलकित के साथ कार से मेरठ जा रहे थे। मेरठ में अनिल कुमार के गुरु नंगली साहब का भंडारा था। करीब नौ बजे मक्खनपुर स्थित देवता कोल्ड के समीप पुलकित ने कार से अपना संतुलन खो दिया और कार ट्रक से टकरा गई। हादसे में अनिल कुमार, पुलकित और ज्योति घायल हो गई। सूचना पर पुलिस के साथ आसपास के लोग एकत्रित हो गए। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं मक्खनपुर स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप हाईवे किनारे खड़े ट्रक से आगरा की ओर से आ रही कार भिड़ गई। इसके बाद पीछे से आ रही रोडवेज बस ने कार में टक्कर मार दी। गनीतम रही कि कार में बैठे लोगों को चोट नहीं लगी। हालांकि कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची लेकिन इससे पहले ही चालक बस लेकर मौके से भाग गया। मक्खनपुर थानाध्यक्ष का कहना कार चालक यदि तहरीर देगा तो बस चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58917dd44f1c1b5979e8074c","slug":"hrithik-roshan-pledges-to-donate-his-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58917b3d4f1c1bc24ee80c89","slug":"salman-khan-s-girlfriend-iulia-vantur-is-set-to-be-a-showstopper-at-lfw","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0948\u0915\u094d\u092e\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"58907dc44f1c1b8a17e815eb","slug":"india-s-biggest-dwarf-family-consist-11-dwarf-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"589176d44f1c1b5979e806d0","slug":"how-to-cure-ulcers-in-mouth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"589162bc4f1c1b5979e80551","slug":"daily-rashiphal-1st-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u093e\u091c \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5890cd0c4f1c1b7c3de8230a","slug":"shivpal-wife-sarla-more-rich","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u2018\u0930\u0908\u0938\u2019, \u0930\u0915\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5887a5cb4f1c1b3e0fcf3f35","slug":"mai-chilaati-rahi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5889fb9e4f1c1b9e7dcf52fc","slug":"mla-resign-from-samajwadi-party-with-500-workers-against-akhilesh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0905\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"58909a2a4f1c1b7c3de81fdd","slug":"crpf-soldier-cut-his-throat-in-temple-people-says-it-immolate","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f15af4f1c1b8b1de7ffae","slug":"sharda-pratap-shukla-did-nomination-from-rashtriya-lokdal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5890ba1f4f1c1bc24ee802ba","slug":"explosion-in-a-car-in-bathinda-s-maur-mandi-3-dead","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top