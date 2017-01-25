बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच टीम ने पकड़ा 45 लाख का माल
{"_id":"5888e9374f1c1bbb7ecf6041","slug":"mumbai-crime-branch-team-intercepted-a-shipment-of-45-million","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e 45 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 11:40 PM IST
मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच टीम ने पकड़ा 45 लाख का माल
PC: Amar Ujala
मुंबई में ट्रेनों के लगेज कोच से सामान चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के एक सदस्य को लेकर मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम मंगलवार शाम फीरोजाबाद पहुंची। टीम ने उत्तर पुलिस के साथ आर्यनगर स्थित एक घर में छापा मारते हुए चोरी का करीब 45 लाख का माल बरामद किया है। इसमें 28 लैपटॉप भी हैं।
मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच प्रभारी राजीव कुमार ने बताया 26 सिंतबर 2016 को बदमाशों ने एक ट्रेन के लगेज कोच के तालों को गैस कटकर से काटकर उसमें रखा चार करोड़ रुपये का लैपटॉप चोरी कर लिया। इसका मुकदमा जीआरपी में दर्ज है। खुलासे के लिए जुटी मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने कमल यादव निवासी इंद्रानगर गली नंबर तीन थाना उत्तर और उसके दो साथियों को मुंबई से गिरफ्तार किया। जो दिल्ली में किराए पर रहता है।
पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने अपने दो अन्य साथियों के नाम भी बताए, जो फीरोजाबाद के रहने वाले हैं और फरार चल रहे हैं। कमल यादव ने बताया कि चोरी किया गया माल मोहल्ला आर्यनगर स्थित एक घर में रखा है। इस पर पुलिस कमल यादव को लेकर मंगलवार रात फीरोजाबाद पहुंची। यहां दबिश देकर पुलिस ने चोरी का माल बरामद किया। बरामद किए गए माल में 28 लैपटॉप, आठ जींस, करीब 10 ब्लेजर महिला व पुरुषों के हैं। महिलाओं के पर्स, एक सूटकेस के साथ करीब 35 मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए।
क्राइम ब्रांच इंस्पेक्टर राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि बरामद माल करीब 40-45 लाख का है। बदमाशों ने करीब साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपये के लैपटॉप ट्रेन के लगेज कोच से चोरी किए थे। पुलिस बरामद किया गया माल और आरोपी को अपने साथ ले गई है। कोतवाल उत्तर का कहना है कि मुंबई पुलिस ने आर्यनगर में दबिश देकर चोरी का माल बरामद किया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58888eb74f1c1b5c02cf5c35","slug":"the-story-of-a-disabled-bangle-seller-who-is-now-an-ias-officer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 '\u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u092c\u0928\u093e IAS, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"588827f44f1c1ba333cf5616","slug":"film-review-of-raees","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Film Review: '\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u0948, \u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Movie Review","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"movie-review"}}
{"_id":"58885e984f1c1b5222cf4155","slug":"important-fact-about-voter-id-card","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 8 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58885bae4f1c1ba333cf5850","slug":"5-reason-of-sorrow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0937\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5774c34d4f1c1b881579ab75","slug":"health-benefites-of-pomegranate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5880fe8c4f1c1bc217efe34c","slug":"blast-was-on-track-why-did-you-break","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u2019, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588756f54f1c1bc37ecf4d72","slug":"10-years-old-girl-raped-at-kalaamb-area","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0908 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5881053c4f1c1bfa7aefdfac","slug":"election-coordinating-leader-caught-nude-with-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0902\u0921\u093e\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5888bdb74f1c1bde3bcf4c65","slug":"man-dies-while-dousing-fire","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5888b9004f1c1bde3bcf4c59","slug":"half-burnt-dead-body-found-in-una","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u091c\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0916\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5881cf324f1c1be232efe8fb","slug":"8-3-crore-rupees-gold-seized-form-howrah-railway-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8.3 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top