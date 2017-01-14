आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़

आरटीओ, वाणिज्यकर कमिश्नर की उतरवाई नीली बत्ती

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:11 AM IST
सघन चेकिंग अभियानPC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

जिले में एसएसपी हिमांशु कुमार के निर्देश पर सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान गौतमबुद्धनगर के आरटीओ, लखनऊ के वाणिज्य कर विभाग के कमिश्नर के प्राइवेट वाहनों से नीली बत्ती को उतरवाई। वहीं, 12 वाहनों से काली फिल्म उतारी व चालान काटे गए।
सीओ सदर श्रीभगवान के निर्देशन में टीम जिला मुख्यालय के सामने सक्रिय रही। एसएचओ मटसेना व चौकी प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र सिंह के साथ चेकिंग के दौरान वाहनों की जांच की। प्राइवेट गाड़ी में नीली बत्ती देख गाड़ी रोक ली। चालक ने गाड़ी को गौतमबुद्ध नगर के आरटीओ की बताते हुए नीली बत्ती उतार दी। लखनऊ में तैनात डिप्टी कमिश्नर वाणिज्यकर की भी प्राइवेट गाड़ी से नीली बत्ती उतरवाई। पुलिस की टीम ने तो दो दर्जन से अधिक वाहनों से काली फिल्म उतरवाने के ही साथ चालान काटे। सुभाष तिराहा, रसूलपुर थाने के सामने आसफाबाद के साथ राजा का ताल पर चार पहिया तथा दो पहिया वाहनों की चेकिंग हुई। पुलिस ने तीन सवारी वाहनों बिना नंबर वाले वाहनों के चालान काटे। कागज न दिखाए जाने वालों को सीज कर दिया। राजा का ताल पुलिस चौकी पर दस वाहन सीज किए। जसराना के साथ सिरसागंज और अरॉव पर भी पुलिस वाहनों की चेकिंग की।
﻿