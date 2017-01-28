आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जिलाबदर को प्रत्याशी के साथ घूमते दबोचा

अमर उजाला/फतेहपुर

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:01 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Walk with Jilabdr candidate arrested

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा जिलाबदरPC: amarujala

 एक पार्टी के प्रत्याशी के साथ चुनाव प्रचार करते जिलाबदर को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार किया। उसकी पैरवी में पार्टी के लोग थाने तक पहुंचे। पुलिस ने उसे जिलाबदर होने के बावजूद इलाके में घूमने के आरोप में जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की है।
पुलिस ने मलवां निवासी नवीन शुक्ला उर्फ प्रीतू शुक्ला को पकड़ा है। एसओ विजय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी के आपराधिक इतिहास और चुनाव में शांति भंग के खतरे की वजह से गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई की गई थी।

उसे 20 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद जेल भेजा गया था। वह मारपीट, तीन पशु तस्करी के मामले और चोरी के संगीन अपराधों में आरोपी है। चार दिन में उसे जमानत मिल गई थी। जिलाबदर होने के  बावजूद इलाके में घूम रहा था। एसओ ने बताया कि गिरफ्तारी के दौरान आरोपी कस्बे में एक प्रत्याशी के साथ प्रचार कर रहा था।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

जिलाबदर

स्पॉटलाइट

12 हजार बच्चियों की इज्जत बचा चुकी है ये औरत, सब कहते हैं 'दीदी'

  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Anuradha Koirala Is Conferred Padma Shri For Her Contribution To Women Welfare

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S8 की जानकारी लॉन्चिंंग से पहले लीक

  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy s8 photo and specifications leak

क्या आप पार्टनर से लिपट कर सोते हैं? जाानिए इसका 'खास मतलब'

  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sleeping Position Reveal About Your Love Life

'रईस' की टीम पर राकेश रोशन का बड़ा इल्जाम, जानिए क्या?

  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Rakesh Roshan makes shocking allegation on 'Raees' team

नारद पुराण के अनुसार व्यभ‌िचार की क्या सजा म‌िलती है परलोक में

  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
what says Narad puran about polygamy

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

Most Read

J&K: दोमाना में चलती मिनी बस में छात्रा से दुष्कर्म

rape in domana
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पानी लाने गई 10 साल की मासूम से रेप, हालत गंभीर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 years Old Girl Raped at Kalaamb Area.
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आग को काबू करते झुलसा युवक, पीजीआई में मौत

Man dies while dousing fire
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हत्या कर जला दी लाश, नहीं हो पाई शिनाख्त, सनसनी

Half-burnt dead body found in una
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

‘बार्क’ मुंबई से कुशीनगर की महिला वैज्ञानिक लापता

barc scientist of kushinagar missing from mumbai
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नॉनस्टॉप दो घंटे चला ‘नशेबाज का शूटआउट’, चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल, इलाके में दहशत

shootout at mahoba four policemen injured panic in area
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top