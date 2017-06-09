बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला थाने के प्रभारी को महिला ने दी धमकी
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 11:59 PM IST
महिला थाने के प्रभारी को महिला ने दी धमकी
फतेहपुर। महिला थाने के प्रभारी जेएन पांडेय को एक महिला और उसके समर्थक ने दुष्कर्म के आरोप में फंसाकर वर्दी उतरवाने की धमकी दी है। मामले की शिकायत एसआई ने एसपी व सीओ सिटी से की है। अधिकारियों के आदेश पर कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है।
थाना प्रभारी इससे पहले एसएसआई के पद पर असोथर थाने में तैनात थे। उन्होंने एक गैंगरेप के मामले की जांच में आरोपी प्रदीप दुबे के निर्दोष होने की कोर्ट में फाइनल रिपोर्ट लगाई थी। इनका कहना है कि दूसरे पक्ष के रामलखन दुबे निवासी कंसापुर के षड़यंत्र के तहत एफआईआर कोर्ट के आदेश पर दर्ज हुई थी। इसी खुन्नस में आरोपी रामलखन ने उनके मोबाइल पर कॉल की। उन्हें 13 साल की लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने में फंसा देने और वर्दी उतरवाने की धमकी दी है। गैंगरेप का आरोप दर्ज कराने वाली महिला ने भी उनके मोबाइल पर कॉल की थी। उसने मोबाइल पर कॉल कर फंसाने की कूटरचना की है। कोतवाल सच्चिदानंद त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि मामले की एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। - प्रभारी की ओर से दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर, नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म में फंसाने की धमकी
