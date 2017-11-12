बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सूची न जमा करने पर 34 माध्यमिक स्कूलों को चेतावनी
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:14 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फतेहपुर। हाईस्कूल और इंटर की नामावली सूची न जमा करने पर 34 माध्यमिक विद्यालयों को चेतावनी दी। इन्हें 13 नवंबर की शाम चार बजे तक हर हाल में सूची देने का निर्देश दिया है। तय समय तक न जमा करने पर इन्हें काली सूची में डाल दिया जाएगा।
जिले में राजकीय, एडेड, वित्तविहीन मिलाकर 384 माध्यमिक विद्यालय हैं। स्कूलों की ऑनलाइन पंजीयन नामावली 31 अक्तूबर को माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद ने डीआईओएस कार्यालय को गलती सुधार के लिए भेजा था। डीआईओएस ने सभी प्रधानाचार्यों को नामावली देकर हर हाल में नौ नवंबर तक जमा करने के निर्देश दिए थे। समय सीमा के दो दिन बाद भी 34 विद्यालयों ने नामावली जमा नहीं की है। डीआईओएस महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि इन लापरवाह विद्यालयों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए पत्रावली तैयार कर ली गई है। सोमवार की शाम चार बजे तक नामावली न जमा हुई तो काली सूची में डाल दिया जाएगा। सूची न जमा करने पर 34 स्कूलों को चेतावनी 13 नवंबर तक न जमा किया तो होंगे ब्लैकलिस्टेड
