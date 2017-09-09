Download App
kavya kavya

बिजली कटौती पर लगाया जाम

Kanpur Bureau

Kanpur Bureau

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 12:43 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फतेहपुर। बिजली की अंधाधुंध कटौती से खफा चिकनिया पुरवा के लोगों ने फतेहपुर-जहानाबाद मार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया। बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। करीब ढाई घंटे तक सड़क पर वाहन नहीं चलने दिया। इस दौरान कई वाहन चालकों से नोकझोंक भी हुई।

प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों का कहना है कि गांव का ट्रांसफार्मर करीब 25 दिन पहले फुंक गया था। बताया कि उसी दिन अधिकारियों को सूचना दे दी गई थी। कई बार उपकेंद्र पर जाकर ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने की मांग की गई, लेकिन किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया।

मजबूर होकर सड़क जाम करना पड़ा। उधर, बिजली को लेकर सड़क जाम करने की सूचना पर एसडीओ नितिन जायसवाल, जेई राजेश सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष मलवां अनूप कुमार फोर्स के साथ पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों को समझाया।

इस दौरान उनकी ग्रामीणों से नोकझोंक भी हुई। अफसरों के नया ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने के आश्वासन पर ग्रामीण शांत हुए। इसके बाद जाम खुला। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में विजय सिंह, विकास मिश्रा, विनय, राजकुमार पटेल, विपिन, श्यामू भी शामिल रहे।

बिजली कटौती से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
फतेहपुर-जहानाबाद मार्ग पर ढाई घंटे नहीं चलने दिए वाहन
Your Story has been saved!