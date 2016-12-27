बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेलवे ट्रैक के ज्वाइंट में डीआरएम को मिली खामियां
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 11:37 PM IST
रेलवे ट्रैक की निरीक्षण करते डीआरएम निखिल पांडेय।
PC: amarujala
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के मंडल रेल प्रबंधक ने मंगलवार को फर्रुखाबाद स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया। रेलवे ट्रैक में खामियां मिलने पर उन्होंने अफसरों को जमकर फटकार लगाई। डीआरएम ने बताया कि जो खामियां मिली हैं उसकी रिपोर्ट रेलवे कंट्रोल बोर्ड को दी जाएगी।
मंगलवार सुबह डीआरएम निखिल पांडेय फर्रुखाबाद स्टेशन पर पहुंचे। सबसे पहले टिकट कक्ष का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद वह मालगोदाम की ओर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। यहां पर रेलवे ट्रैक के पास नाली का पानी आते हुए देख दंग रह गए। उन्होंने ने यहां पर रेलवे ट्रैक के ज्वाइंट की नाप कराई। जिसमें एक ओर ज्वाइंट 14 सेंटीमीटर तो दूसरी ओर 24 सेंटीमीटर मिला। इस पर डीआरएम ने सहायक मंडल अभियंता यूएस शर्मा को जमकर फटकार लगाई।
डीआरएम ने जब ज्चाइंट में फर्क होने के बारे में जानकारी की तो कोई भी अधिकारी कुछ नहीं बता पाया। हालांकि अभियंता ने कहा कि माल गोदाम पर गाड़ियां धीमी आती है। डीआरएम ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर पानी न आने की हिदायत देते हुए नाली को दो दिनों के अंदर सही करने के निर्देश दिए।
डीआरएम प्लेटफार्म नंबर चार पर ट्रैक का ज्वाइंट कहीं पर 18 तो कही पर 21 सेंटीमीटर निकला। इसके साथ ही रेलवे ट्रैक पर लचक भी पाई गई। इसके बाद वह सहायक स्टेशन मास्टर योगेंद्र शाक्य के कक्ष में पहुंचे।
यहां पर उन्होंने ने रेलवे रजिस्टरों को चेक किया। इसके अलावा सहायक स्टेशन मास्टर से शंटिंग चाबी को निकालने की बात कही। उन्हाेंने कहा कि जब गाड़ी शंटिंग पर होती है तभी यह चाबी निकलती है। डीआरएम ने बताया कि निरीक्षण में कुछ खामियां मिली है। इसकी रिपोर्ट रेलवे बोर्ड को सौंप दी जाएगी। इसके बाद ही बोर्ड आगे की कार्रवाई करेगा।
