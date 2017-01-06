बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ निगरानी पर होगी सुनवाई
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 10:37 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी द्वारा नोटबंदी का समर्थन करने वाले लोगों को देश का गद्दार कहे जाने के मामले में दाखिल निगरानी पर सुनवाई होगी। अपर जिला जज हरेंद्र बहादुर सिंह की कोर्ट ने इसे सुनवाई के लिए ग्राह्य मानते हुए ममता बनर्जी को नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश दिया है।
मोदहा निवासी मोहम्मद अली ने ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ सीजेएम की कोर्ट में परिवाद दाखिल किया था। आरोप लगाया था कि ममता बनर्जी ने नोटबंदी का समर्थन करने वालों को गद्दार कहा है। उनका यह कृत्य राष्ट्रद्रोह की श्रेणी में आता है।
इस परिवाद को सीजेएम राजेश पाराशर की कोर्ट ने ग्राह्यता के बिंदु पर ही खारिज कर दिया था। इस आदेश को अलीबाबा ने जिला जज की कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी। अगली सुनवाई 15 मार्च को होगी।
