महिला बैरक में मिले चाकू व सिलाई के सामान
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 10:34 PM IST
मंडल कारागार के महिला बैरियर में निरीक्षण के दौरान मिले सामानों का जायजा लेती पुलिस व एसडीएम।
PC: अमर उजाला
फैजाबाद जनपद पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर शनिवार को मंडल कारागार परिसर में औचक छापेमारी की। टीमों ने महिला व पुरुष बैरकों की गहन तलाशी कराई। निरीक्षण में महिला बैरकों में चाकू समेत सिलाई-कढ़ाई के सामान मिले हैं।
शनिवार की सुबह लगभग साढ़े नौ बजे जिलाधिकारी विवेक कुमार व एसएसपी अनंतदेव टीम के साथ मंडल कारागार पहुंचे। टीम ने एक-एक बैरेक की सघन जांच शुरू कराई और एक-एक बंदी व कैदी की तलाशी ली। पुरुष बैरक को तलाशने के बाद पुलिस-प्रशासन का अमला महिला कारागार की ओर बढ़ चला।
महिला बैरक में महिलाओं के पास कैंची, चाकू, सुई आदि सिलाई-कढ़ाई के सामान मिले। जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ऐतराज जताया गया और प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम एक जगह केंद्रित रखने की हिदायत दी गई। मंडल कारागार में जांच व तलाशी का यह अभियान लगभग डेढ़ घंटे चला। जिलाधिकारी विवेक कुमार व एसएसपी अनंतदेव ने बताया कि निरीक्षण मेें सब्जी काटने वाला चाकू, कैंची मिली है।
