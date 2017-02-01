बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर में सेंध लगा कर 60 हजार का माल उड़ाया
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:45 PM IST
पटरंगा के पचलों गांव के मजरे पूरेकामगार में मंगलवार रात चोरों ने एक घर में नकब लगाकर चोरी की। चोरों ने घर में रखी 20 हजार की नकदी समेत 60 हजार के आभूषण व अन्य सामान उठा ले गए। बुधवार सुबह जानकारी पर पीड़ित परिवार ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
पटरंगा थाना क्षेत्र के पचलों मजरे पूरेकामगार गांव में मंगलवार रात चोरों ने नफीस अहमद के घर में नकबजनी की। परिवारीजन सो रहे थे और चोर अपना काम कर चलते बने। बुधवार सुबह ग्रामीणों ने पीड़ित परिवारीजनों को बताया तो सभी घर के अंदर दौड़ पड़े।
पीड़ित परिवार ने कमरे में जाकर देखा तो बक्से में रखा समान बिखरा पड़ा था। भुक्तभोगी ने बताया कि बक्से में 20 हजार नकद, सोने का एक जोड़ा कंगन, चांदी के गहने समेत अन्य कीमती कपड़े व सामान रखे थे। भुक्तभोगी ने घटना की तहरीर पुलिस को दी है। थानाध्यक्ष गजेन्द्र पाल सिंह ने बताया कि चोरी की जानकारी मिली है, घटना स्थल पर जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है।
