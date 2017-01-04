बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
17.5 लाख वोटर चुनेंगे अपने विधायक
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:31 PM IST
मतदाता
जिले की पांच विधानसभा चुनाव में लगभग साढ़े सत्रह लाख वोटर माननीयों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। पुनरीक्षण के बाद जिले में लगभग 29 हजार मतदाताओं की संख्या बढ़ गई है। मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 12 जनवरी को किए जाने की तैयारी है।
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के आदेश पर कराए गए पुनरीक्षण के बाद अब मतदाता सूची के अंमि प्रकाशन की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। अब तक की तैयारी के मुताबिक जिले की पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र अयोध्या, बीकापुर, रुदौली, मिल्कीपुर और गोसाईगंज में कुल लगभग 56729 मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़े जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही 27913 मतदाताओं के नाम सूची से हटाए जा रहे हैं।
गोसाईगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदाताओं की संख्या सर्वाधिक है। रुदौली में मतदाताओं की संख्या सबसे कम रहने के आसार है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय के मुताबिक पुनरीक्षण के बाद जिले में मतदाताओं की संख्या लगभग 17.43 लाख होने की संभावना है।
इनमें पुरुषों की संख्या 9.36 लाख और महिलाओं की संख्या लगभग 8.06 लाख होने के आसार हैं। सहायक जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कमलेश कुमार ने बताया कि मतदाता सूची के अंतिम प्रकाशन की तैयारी की जा रही है। सूची को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है।
विधानसभा वार लगभग मतदाताओं की संख्या...
विस पहले पुनरीक्षण के बाद
रुदौली 310074 317925
मिल्कीपुर 337970 340820
बीकापुर 355805 360642
अयोध्या 341920 348989
गोसाईंगज 368678 374887
