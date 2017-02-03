बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विवाद में दो गुटों में फायरिंग, किशोर घायल
{"_id":"5894c5f54f1c1b953fe8135b","slug":"firing-between-two-group-teen-ager-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u0941\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:33 PM IST
PC: अमर उजाला
फ्रेंड्स कालोनी थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत शिवपुरी शाला में गुरुवार रात दो गुटाें में आपसी विवाद के बाद फायरिंग हो गई। वहां से गुजर रहा एक किशोर गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।
क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला शिवपुरीशाला में गुरुवार रात करीब साढ़े नौ बजे दो गुटों में विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि एक गुट के युवक ने तमंचे से गोली चला दी। उसी समय मोहल्ला निवासी सौरभ कुमार (16) पुत्र राम प्रसाद मोहल्ले में ही एक दुकान से सामान लेने जा रहा था। गोली उसके पेट में जा लगी। वह जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। किशोर को गोली लगती देख दोनों गुटों के युवक वहां से भाग निकले। सौरभ के परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और पुलिस को सूचना दी। घायल सौरभ को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। एसओ फ्रेंड्स कालोनी रोहित तिवारी ने फायर करने वाले युवकों को तलाश किया लेकिन उनका सुराग नहीं लग सका। एसओ ने बताया कि सौरभ की ओर से तहरीर नहीं दी गई है। पुलिस आरोपी युवकों का पता लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है।
