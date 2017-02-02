बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विधायक आशीष यादव के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:27 AM IST
विधायक आशीष यादव
PC: Amar Ujala
आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में विधायक एवं लोकदल से एटा सदर प्रत्याशी आशीष यादव उर्फ आशू के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई है। थाना बागवाला प्रभारी ने बताया कि प्रत्याशी आशीष यादव अनुमति से अधिक वाहनों संग प्रचार करते मिलने पर आदर्श आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का मामला दर्ज हुआ है।
आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में पुलिस-प्रशासन की कार्रवाई जारी है। कोतवाली नगर में भाजपा, कांग्रेस नेता तथा मारहरा थाना क्षेत्र में भाजपा समर्थकों के विरुद्ध रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है।
उड़नदस्ता प्रभारी ऊदल सिंह राठौर ने कोतवाली नगर में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि शिकोहाबाद रोड स्थित एक कालेज के पास पूर्व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष ने हाथ का चुनाव चिह्न की दीवार पर पेंटिंग बनाकर आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन किया, वहीं युवा भाजपा नेता सौरभ गुप्ता सहित सात भाजपाइयों ने भी शिकोहाबाद रोड पर दीवार पर पेंटिंग बनाकर भाजपा का प्रचार किया। दूसरी तरफ मारहरा में उड़नदस्ता प्रभारी प्रवीन मोहन ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि मंगलवार को भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में अनिल निवासी धनसोरिया जिला कासगंज सहित चार समर्थक प्रचार करते हुए झंडा, पोस्टर, कलेंडर बांटकर आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई है।
