आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

चार जिला समन्वयकों के वेतन काटने का आदेश

देवर‌िया

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:20 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Order to cut the salaries of four district coordinators

क्लासPC: demopic

देवरिया। बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी ने सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के चार जिला समन्वयकों का एक दिन का वेतन काट दिया है। उन पर समय से कार्यालय नहीं पहुंचने का आरोप है।
सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के जिला समन्वयक ओपी शर्मा, ओपी प्रजापति, ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह और शिवशंकर मल्ल सोमवार को लखनऊ मीटिंग में गए। मंगलवार को लखनऊ स्थित परियोजना कार्यालय में इन सभी की मीटिंग थी। मौसम खराब होने की वजह से सभी लोग उस दिन शाम को वहीं रुक गए। बुधवार दोपहर बाद सभी लोग लखनऊ से देवरिया कार्यालय आए।

इन लोगों के समय से नहीं पहुंचने की वजह से बीएसए राजीव कुमार यादव ने उपस्थिति पंजिका अपने पास मंगा लिया था। उन्होंने इन चारों जिला समन्वयकों का एक दिन का वेतन काट दिया। जिला समन्वयकों का कहना है कि बुधवार की सुबह लखनऊ से चले थे। इसलिए यहां आने में विलंब हुआ। बीएसए का कहना है कि यह कार्यालय का मामला है। जब लोग समय से नहीं आएंगे तो वेतन काटा ही जाएगा।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

education

स्पॉटलाइट

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
MS Dhoni's Decision Changed My Entire Career Said Rohit Sharma

राखी सावंत की शादी कराने में जुटी है ये मॉडल, खोज रही है दूल्हा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sofia Hayat in search of groom for Rakhi Sawant

लोहड़ी पर लॉन्च होगी मारुति की ये दमदार कार, जानिए 5 खास बातें

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
maruti ignis to be launch 13 january

रण ऑफ कच्‍छ टू दिल्‍ली : एक कॉम्‍पैक्‍ट सेडान और 2500 किलोमीटर की ड्राइव

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
one compact sedan driven more than 2500 kilometer

मकर संक्रांत‌ि का आपकी राश‌ि पर कैसा असर रहेगा

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
makar sankranti effects on your zodiac sign

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Read

यूपी: चुनाव में खपाने के ‌ल‌िए ले जा रहे थे 3 करोड़ के नए नोट!, 4 ग‌िरफ्तार

3 crore new notes seized from indirapuram ghaziabad, 4 arrested
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिहार: आपस में भिड़े CISF के जवान, गोलीबारी में चार की मौत

Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on four jawans in Aurangabad, two dead and two injured
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मालगाड़ी के 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित

train derailed near Kanpur.
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुरेश प्रभु हो गए हैरान-परेशान, फौरन कुर्सी छोड़कर चल दिए

when suresh prabhu stood up
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिवपाल के साथ दिल्ली पहुंचे मुलायम, रामगोपाल ने क‌िया पलटवार

mulayam singh depart for delhi with shivpal yadav
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: बैंक से पैसा निकालने जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ें ये अहम फरमान

income tax department releases rules for carrying money
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

﻿