आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पिकअप की चपेट में आने से बच्ची की मौत

देवर‌िया

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
The death of a child from being hit by pickup

road accident

सलेमपुर। पिकअप की टक्कर से एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद पिकअप लेकर भाग रहे चालक को भागलपुर में पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। बच्ची की मौत के बाद घर वालों में कोहराम मच गया। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के उरदौली गांव निवासी जयप्रकाश चौहान की आठ वर्षीय बेटी अंकिता सोमवार की शाम करीब पांच बजे सड़क पार कर रही थी।
इस दौरान सलेमपुर की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से जा रही पिकअप ने टक्कर मार दिया। इससे बच्ची की मौके पर मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद पिकअप लेकर चालक भाग निकला। लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दिया। पुलिस की सक्रियता से भागलपुर चेकपोस्ट पर चालक को पकड़ लिया गया। जयप्रकाश का घर सड़क किनारे है। बच्ची की मौत के बाद गांववालों की भीड़ जुट गई और घरवालों में कोहराम मच गया।


दुर्घटना के एक घंटे बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पीएम के लिए भेज दिया। इंस्पेक्टर रफीक अहमद ने बताया कि पिकअप को पकड़ लिया गया है। तहरीर मिलने पर केस दर्ज होगा।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

accident

स्पॉटलाइट

बजट है 5-6 लाख के बीच और चाहिए सेडान, तो ये हैं आपके विकल्प

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
you can buy the entry level sedan in between 5 to 6 lakhs

वॉलेट से करते हैं खरीददारी तो पढ़ें काम की ये खबर

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Govt may announce insurance for wallet users in budget 2017

30 की उम्र के बाद इन बदलावों को अनदेखा न करें मर्द, वरना पछताएंगे

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
changes in men after 30

स्‍त्री हों या पुरूष रात को सोने से पहले हर द‌िन करें यह काम, घर में आएगी सुख समृद्ध‌ि

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
lal kitab remedy for happy home

ऋषि कपूर ने अमिताभ को बताया घमंडी, कहा-कभी दूसरे हीरो को क्रेडिट नहीं देते

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
rishi kapoor said that amitabh bachchan is much more proudy

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

Most Read

तीन महीने से मासूम बच्ची के साथ मां-बाप कर रहे थे जानवरों जैसा बर्ताव

Innocent baby treated like animal
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पुलिस भर्ती में ऐसे चल रहा था फर्जीवाड़ा, सीबीआई ने किया खुलासा

police recruitment fraoud in kannauj
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दहशत से दो दिन दिल में दबाए रखी रेप की बात

young woman raped when she alone at home
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ASP, DSP ने किया महिला पुलिस कर्मियों का शारीरिक उत्पीड़न

Himachal Police ASP and DSP in the dock for sexual harassing woman constables
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सगाई के पांच दिन बाद ही युवक ने दी जान, वजह भी अजीब

man commit suicide in aliganj lucknow
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गौवंश की हत्या, घर से मांस भी बरामद, तीन गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

Killing of Calf in Paonta Sirmour Himachal Pradesh
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top