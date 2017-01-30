बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिकअप की चपेट में आने से बच्ची की मौत
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:50 PM IST
road accident
सलेमपुर। पिकअप की टक्कर से एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद पिकअप लेकर भाग रहे चालक को भागलपुर में पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। बच्ची की मौत के बाद घर वालों में कोहराम मच गया। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के उरदौली गांव निवासी जयप्रकाश चौहान की आठ वर्षीय बेटी अंकिता सोमवार की शाम करीब पांच बजे सड़क पार कर रही थी।
इस दौरान सलेमपुर की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से जा रही पिकअप ने टक्कर मार दिया। इससे बच्ची की मौके पर मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद पिकअप लेकर चालक भाग निकला। लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दिया। पुलिस की सक्रियता से भागलपुर चेकपोस्ट पर चालक को पकड़ लिया गया। जयप्रकाश का घर सड़क किनारे है। बच्ची की मौत के बाद गांववालों की भीड़ जुट गई और घरवालों में कोहराम मच गया।
दुर्घटना के एक घंटे बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पीएम के लिए भेज दिया। इंस्पेक्टर रफीक अहमद ने बताया कि पिकअप को पकड़ लिया गया है। तहरीर मिलने पर केस दर्ज होगा।
