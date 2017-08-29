Download App
मकान में चोरी

Gorakhpur Bureau

Gorakhpur Bureau

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:49 PM IST
देवरिया। रेलवे में अफसर के सूने मकान को चोरों ने खंगाल लिया। नकद, जेवरात और कीमती सामान गायब मिले हैं। कीमत 25 लाख रुपये बताया गया। छोटे भाई बुधवार की शाम को मकान पर पहुंचे तो घटना की जानकारी मिली।
फतेहपुर-भटनी के निवासी बृजभूषण पांडेय जम्मू में रेलवे में मैनेजर हैं। भाई शशिभूषण पांडेय इंटर कॉलेज में सेवानिवृत प्रधानाचार्य है। गरूड़पार न्यू बस्ती में दोनों भाई के परिवार के साथ रहते हैं। शशिभूषण पांडेय पत्नी फूलमति के साथ रक्षाबंधन के समय माउंट आबू-राजस्थान चले गए थे। बेटी की शादी के लिए परिवारवालों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी। जेवरात, कीमती कपड़ा समेत अन्य सामान खरीद लिए गए थे। गांव के मकान में रहने वाले भाई अवधेश पांडेय बुधवार की शाम को मकान में पहुंचे। मेन गेट खोल कर अंदर पहुंचे तो कमरों का दरवाजा खुला था। आलमारी का सामान बिखरा मिला। बेड को तोड़ दिया गया था। जेवरात समेत सभी कीमती सामान को चोरों ने उड़ा लिया।
