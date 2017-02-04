आपका शहर Close

पिता की मौत के बाद पूरे परिवार का करता था भरण पोषण

अमर उजाला चित्रकूट

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:30 PM IST
After the death of his father had to feed the whole family

गमगीन बैठा मृतक किसान का परिवार

किसान की हत्याकर शव बांध में फेंके जाने की जानकारी होने के  बाद पूरे कोटराखांभा गांव में शोक व्याप्त है। सभी यह कयास लगा रहे हैं कि कहीं न कहीं मछली का शिकार करने वालों के बीच हुए किसी विवाद में ही इसकी हत्या की गई है। शाम को सैकड़ों लोगों ने मृतक के परिजनों को ढांढ़स बंधाया। सीओ ने मृतक के घर जाकर आस पास के लोगों से भी जानकारी ली है।
        थानाक्षेत्र के कोटरा के निवासियों ने बताया कि रामबालक निषाद सरल स्वभाव का था। अकेले परिवार का भरण पोषण करने के  लिए खेती के अलावा मछली शिकार का ठेका लेने वालों के साथ भी रहकर कुछ रुपये कमाता था। इस ठेके में जबर्दस्त प्रतिस्पर्धा है।


कई बार इसके ठेकेदारों के बीच मऊ क्षेत्र में विवाद हो चुका है। घर का अकेला भरण पोषण करने वाले किसान की मौत से उसका परिवार टूट सा गया है। एक साल पहले उसके पिता ने आत्महत्या की थी। पति व पुत्र की मौत एक साल के अंदर होने पर मृतक की मां बेलिया देवी की आंखों में आंसू बहते रहे।
 
