40 फीसदी कर्मचारी ड्यूटी के लिए मिले अनफिट
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 11:34 PM IST
चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगाए गए कर्मचारियों का मेडीकल परीक्षण करती डाक्टरों की टीम।
PC: अमर उजाला
विधानसभा चुनाव को संपन्न कराने के लिए ड्यूटी में लगे नि:शक्त व बीमार कर्मचारियों का मेेडिकल परीक्षण कराया गया। जिसमें केवल 60 फीसदी कर्मचारी ड्यूटी लायक फिट मिले। 40 फीसदी में कई कमियां मिलीं।
कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में सीडीओ एदिनेश कुमार की मौजूदगी में आधा दर्जन डाक्टरों की टीम ने नि:शक्त और बीमार सरकारी कर्र्मचारियों के कागजात की जांच की। इसके अलावा फिजिकल फिटनेस और अन्य मेडिकल टेस्ट किए। इस जांच में कुल 274 कर्र्मचारियों का मेडिकल होना है
। पहले चरण में शुक्रवार की सुबह 154 लोगों का मेडिकल हुआ। शेष का शनिवार को होगा। सीडीओ ने बताया कि मेडिकल परीक्षण के बाद 60 प्रतिशत ऐसे कर्मचारी मिले हैैं जिन्हें डाक्टरों ने चुनाव डयूटी के लिए फिट बताया है। ऐसे कर्मचारियों को जानकारी दे दी गई है।
