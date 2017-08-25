Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बैरियर तोड़ने पर नाराज ग्रामीणों ने किया सड़क जाम

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:36 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
इलिया (चंदौली)। क्षेत्र के उत्तर प्रदेश बिहार राज्य को जोड़ने वाला मालदह पुल पर भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश रोकने के लिए बने बैरियर को कुछ लोगों ने क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। इसको लेकर रविवार को सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर जाम लगा दिया और बैरियर लगाने की मांग करते हुए धरने पर बैठ गए। मौके पर पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष ने पुन: बैरियर लगाने का आश्वासन देकर ग्रामीणों को शांत किया।
क्षेत्र के मालदह गांव के पास पीडब्लूडी द्वारा सड़क पर गुजरने वाले भारी वाहनों को बिहार की तरफ आने और जाने के लिए रोक लगाने को बैरियर लगाया गया था। लोगों का आरोप था कि कुछ खनन माफियाओं के इशारे पर गिट्टी और बालू से लोड ट्रकों को यूपी से बिहार ले जाने के लिए शनिवार की रात बैरियर को जेसीबी से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया। ताकि बालू लदे ट्रक बेरोकटोक बिहार सीमा में आसानी से जा सकें। इस दौरान बचाई चौबे, बिंदू चौबे, धीरेंद्र चौबे, धनुषधारी चौबे, इंद्रासन पांडेय, मिथिलेश चौबे, अर्जुन राम, नरसिंह राम, बाबूलाल राम, नरेंद्र तिवारी आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill

इंटरनेट पर फिर छाईं ईशा गुप्ता, टॉपलेस के बाद अब ऐसी फोटो आई सामने

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta photo shoot for rocky star

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Read

लालू ने शेयर की रैली की फर्जी Pics, ANI ने असली फोटो से दिया जवाब

Sushil modi take a dig at lalu After 'Fake' Pictures of Patna rally
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लालू की रैली में शामिल होना शरद यादव को पड़ सकता है भारी- JDU

KC tyagi take a dig at Sharad yadav for attending Lalu yadavs rally
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने किया बाबा राम रहीम का बचाव, कहा- वो एक 'पवित्र आत्मा'

BJP MP sakshi maharaj supports ram raheem and says he is a noble soul.
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बिहार: नीतीश के लंच में शामिल नहीं हुए PM मोदी, लौट गए दिल्ली

PM modi skips lunch hosted by nitish tejashwi yadav took a pot shot
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जांबाज जवान ने 400 बच्चों की बचाई जान, 1KM तक 10 किलो का बम लेकर दौड़ा

policeman run for 1 km with 10 kg bomb to save 400 students
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इन गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!