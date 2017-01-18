बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आधी आबादी मतदान में ‘फिसड्डी’
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 11:46 PM IST
मतदान
PC: ब्यूरो
विधानसभा चुनाव-2012 में आधा आबादी वोट की चोट करने में फिसड्डी निकली। 968 मतदाता बूथों पर महिला वोटर्स ने 50 फीसदी से भी कम मतदान किया। इसी को देखते हुए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने महिला वोटिंग बढ़ाने के लिए डोर-टू-डोर अभियान शुरू किया है।
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी आंजनेय कुमार सिंह का लक्ष्य वोटिंग प्रतिशत में बुलंदशहर को यूपी में प्रथम पायदान पर पहुंचाना है। इसी लिए उन्होंने विधानसभा वार ऐसे 986 पोलिंग बूथों को चिह्नित करवाया है, जहां महिलाओं ने 50 फीसदी से कम वोटिंग की। इन्हीं बूथों पर महिला मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए मशीनरी ने कसरत शुरू कर दी है।
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि कम मतदान वाले बूथों के आसपास रिहायशी इलाकों में डोर टू डोर कैंपेन शुरू कर दिया गया है। आशा, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यत्रिया और एएनएम डोर टू डोर पहुंचकर महिला मतदाताओं को जागरूक करेंगे।
बता दें कि सिकंदराबाद विधानसभा सीट पर 199 मतदाता बूथों पर 50 फीसदी से कम महिलाआें ने वोट डाले। महिला मतदाता ने 18-22 फीसदी तक बूथों पर वोटिंग की। यही कारण रहा कि जिले का पोलिंग ग्राफ 60 फीसदी से ऊपर नहीं उठ सका।
महिला मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए ऐसे बूथों को चिह्नित किया गया है जहां महिलाओं ने 50 फीसदी से कम मतदान किया था। ऐसे बूथों के आसपास जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।- आंजनेय कुमार सिंह, जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी
