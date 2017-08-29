बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देवर की गोली से घायल गुंजन ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 05:51 PM IST
इस्लामनगर। गोली लगने से घायल गुंजन पत्नी धर्मपाल की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेर पोस्टमार्टम कराया।
तीन दिन पूर्व घरेलू कलह को लेकर सत्यपाल का भाई धर्मपाल से झगड़ा हो रहा था तभी सत्यपाल ने तमंचा निकालकर धर्मपाल की तरफ फायर किया। इस बीच धर्मपाल की पत्नी गुंजन बीच में आ गई और उसके सर में गोली लग गई। गोली लगने से वह गंभीर घायल हो गई परिवार वाले उसे इलाज के लिए बरेली निजी अस्पताल में ले गए, वहां उपचार के दौरान तीन दिन बाद उसने दम तोड़ दिया। परिवार वाले उसके शव को घर ले आए जहां पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भर उसका पोस्टमार्टम कराया। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को परिवार वालों को सौंप दिया गया। थाना पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए देवर सत्यपाल को हिरासत में ले लिया है और मुकदमे को हत्या की धाराओं में तरमीम कर दिया है।
