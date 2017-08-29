बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब बिना बिजली के जगमगाएंगें जनेश्वर मिश्र गांव
{"_id":"59aaa9df4f1c1b4a738b4e5d","slug":"61504356831-budaun-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:23 PM IST
बदायूं। सरकार ने अब सपा सरकार में जनेश्वर मिश्र योजना के तहत चिह्नित गांवों को बिना बिजली के रोशनी देने के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है। हालांकि अधिकारियों का कहना है, कि इन गांवों पिछली सरकारों में ही काम होना चाहिए था, लेकिन बजट के अभाव में कार्य पूर्ण नही हो पाया। चयनित गांवों में आठ-आठ सौर ऊर्जा की लाइटें लगाए जाने का प्रावधान किया गया है।
यूपी नेडा विभाग की ओर से वित्तीय 2014-15 में जनेश्वर ग्राम विकास योजना के तहत करीब सभी ब्लाकों के 26 गांवों में सौर ऊर्जा लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। यूपी नेडा के परियोजना निदेशक भीमसेन ने बताया जिले के सभी ब्लाकों से करीब 26 गांवों में लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। सभी खंड विकास अधिकारियों से खुली बैठक में जगह का प्रस्ताव देने की सूची मांगी गई है। इनमें जगत, वजीरगंज, इस्लाम नगर कुछ गांवों में 88 लाइटें लग भी चुकी हैं। इनके साथ इन गांवों का पावर पैक के लिए अलग 43 गांवों का चयन कर पावर पैक पात्रता के आधार पर दिए जाएंगे। इनके लिए भी ब्लाकों से गांवों की सूची तैयार कराई जा रही है। एक पावर पैक की कीमत 30 हजार रुपये होगी। इसमें एक पंखा, दो टयूबलाइट और एक मोबाइल चार्जर स्विच होगा।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59aa8a634f1c1beb278b4e13","slug":"try-these-five-things-for-sleep-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59aa59824f1c1b06278b4cf6","slug":"these-are-the-biggest-hormonal-changes-in-girls-at-the-age-of-twenty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa4bf04f1c1b4e738b4def","slug":"prisoners-started-hunger-strike-against-ram-rahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa1e7e4f1c1b3e738b4cbf","slug":"congress-legislative-party-in-bihar-is-on-the-verge-of-split-14-party-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 JDU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 14 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 MLA","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8d20a4f1c1be4278b4ada","slug":"sharpshooter-sunil-sharma-killed-in-lucknow-police-encounter-at-morning","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939-\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a44f1c4f1c1b89018b45b3","slug":"up-government-made-committee-for-shikshamitra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908, 30 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8dc114f1c1b60738b4a88","slug":"haryana-police-issues-lookout-notice-against-dera-chief-adopted-daughter-honeypreet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0930' \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0906\u0909\u091f \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8067b4f1c1be4278b499d","slug":"mahendra-nath-pandey-to-be-next-bjp-president-on-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!