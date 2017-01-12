आपका शहर Close

प्रेरकों ने सीडीओ को ज्ञापन देकर मानदेय मांगा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:00 AM IST
बिजनौर के नहटौर में 17 माह के बकाया मानदेय के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे प्रेरकों ने मतदाता जागरूक कार्यक्रम में आए सीडीओ को अपनी व्यथा सुनाई। ज्ञापन सौंप शीघ्र मानदेय दिलाने की मांग की।  
 ब्लॉक आंकू में साक्षर भारत मिशन के तहत कार्य कर रहे प्रेरकों को पिछले 17 माह से मानदेय नहीं मिल रहा है। ब्लॉक में आयोजित मतदाता जागरूक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे सीडीओ डा. इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी से मिलकर प्रेरकों ने अपनी व्यथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि  उनके मानदेय का पैसा बीईओ के संयुक्त खाते में आ चुका है। ब्लॉक स्तर से मानदेय की फाइल की सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है, लेकिन बीईओ के चेक पर साइन नहीं करने की वजह से उनका मानदेय लटका हुआ है। सीडीओ ने  बीएसए से वार्ता करने का आश्वासन दिया है। ब्लॉक समन्वयक नरेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि बकाया मानदेय की फाइल पूर्ण है। 
बीईओ के चेक पर साइन नहीं होने से समस्या बनी हुई है। बीईओ सुभाषचंद्र का कहना है कि फाइल पर साइन कर दिए हैं।
