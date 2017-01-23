बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैश में ग्रामीण बैंक की होगी हिस्सेदारी
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:03 AM IST
बिजनौर में देहात में उपभोक्ताओं को कैश उपलब्ध कराने के लिए आरबीआई ने पहल की है। देहात में ग्रामीण बैंकों को कैश में हिस्सेदारी दी जाएगी। किसान वर्ग का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए बैंकों को निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।
नोटबंदी के बाद शहरों में स्थित बैंकों की ब्रांच में स्थिति सामान्य हो चुकी है, लेकिन गांवों में बैंकों के बाहर अभी भी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। गन्ने का भुगतान समय पर मिलने से किसान भी बैंकों का रुख कर रहे हैं। देहात में अर्थव्यवस्था की मुख्य रीढ़ ग्रामीण बैंक हैं। जिले में सर्व यूपी ग्रामीण बैंक की 78 शाखाएं हैं। देहात में एटीएम मशीनें न लगी होने व दुकानों पर पोस मशीन ज्यादा न होने के कारण उपभोक्ता पूरी तरह बैंकों से मिलने वाले कैश पर ही निर्भर होते हैं। अगर देहात में उपभोक्ताओं खासतौर से किसान वर्ग को रुपया न मिले तो उपभोक्ताओं के कामकाज पूरी तरह से रुक जाते हैं। आरबीआई ने भी इस जरूरत को समझा है। अब आरबीआई द्वारा करेंसी चेस्ट को जो भी कैश दिया जाएगा, उसमें ग्रामीण बैंकों का हिस्सा निर्धारित किया जाएगा। सर्व यूपी ग्रामीण बैंक के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक शिवदास के अनुसार बैंक में अब हालात सुधर गए हैं। आरबीआई से भी कैश मिलेगा उसे गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से बांटा जाएगा।
