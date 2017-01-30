आपका शहर Close

ड्यूटी कटवाने में गलत प्रमाणपत्रों की भरमार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बिजनौर

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 11:54 PM IST
बिजनौर में बच्चों के गलत जन्म प्रमाणपत्र तथा स्वयं के कथित झूठे मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट लगाकर ड्यूटी कटवाने के करीब दो सौ प्रकरण स्क्रिनिंग कमेटी की जांच में सामने आए हैं। कई महिला कर्मचारी अपने रिश्तेदारों के बच्चे तक ले आईं। सीडीओ ने सभी आवेदनों को निरस्त कर दिया है। प्रकरणों की जांच के लिए कई विभागों के अधिकारियों की संयुक्त टीम बनाई जा रही है। 
सीडीओ इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी के अनुसार प्रशासन ने ऐसी महिलाओं को जिनके पास डेढ़ साल आयु का बच्चा है निर्वाचन ड्यूटी से अवमुक्त रखने का निर्णय लिया था। इसको लेकर करीब 500 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। जांच के लिए दो सदस्यीय टीम बनी। मेडिकल जांच के लिए डॉ. राजकुमार के साथ चार चिकित्सकों की टीम बनाई गई। आवेदकों को बच्चों के साथ व्यक्तिगत रूप से बुलाया गया था। प्रकरणों के निपटारे की 30 जनवरी अंतिम तारीख थी। सीडीओ की देखरेख में डीडीओ संतोष कुमार ने मामलों को निपटाया। सीडीओ के मुताबिक करीब 200 प्रकरण ऐसे आए, जिनमें आवेदकों ने अपने बच्चों की आयु के प्रमाणपत्र गलत लगा रखे थे। प्रथम दृष्टा कई मेडिकल प्रमाणपत्र फर्जी मिले। सभी प्रकरणों की जांच के लिए स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा, विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों की संयुक्त टीम बनाई जा रही है।
