बिजनौर जेल से दो बंदी मुरादाबाद जेल में शिफ्ट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बिजनौर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:02 AM IST
बिजनौर में सूबे में भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद जेल में बंद शातिर अपराधियों पर शिकंजा कसने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। इन बदमाशों को दूसरी जेल में शिफ्ट किया जा रहा है। मेरठ  जेल से बिजनौर जेल शिफ्ट किए दो बदमाशों को मुरादाबाद व सुल्तानपुर जेल से दो बदमाशों को बिजनौर जेल भेजा गया है। 
 कई जगह जेल में बंद शातिर बदमाश जेल से अपना गैंग चला रहे थे। जेल में उन्हें  सारी सुख सुविधा भी मिल  रही थी। अपने जिलो की जेल में बंद बदमाशों से मिलने के लिए उनके चहेते रोज जेल  में मिलने आ रहे थे।

सूबे में भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद जेल में बंद बदमाशों पर भी नकेल कसने का खाका तैयार किया गया था। मेरठ जेल  से तीन  चार साल पहले  बिजनौर जेल शिफ्ट किए गए बंदी टीटू बलवान व पिछले दिनों मेरठ जेल से बिजनौर  जेल भेजे गए। सतीश गिरी को मुरादाबाद जेल में शिफ्ट किया गया हैं। इनके अलावा सुल्तानपुर जेल में बंद सचिन कुमार पांडेय व जसंवत उर्फ राजू कनौजिया को बिजनौर जेल में शिफ्ट किया गया हैं।

जेलर आकाश शर्मा ने बिजनौर जेल से दो बदमाशों को मुरादाबाद जेल  भेज दिया गया है।   सुल्तानपुर जेल से बिजनौर जेल भी दोनों बंदी आ गए हैं।
