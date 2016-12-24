बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दरोगा को किया सस्पेंड
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:11 AM IST
बिजनौर में एसपी अजय कुमार साहनी ने दुष्कर्म के मामले में कार्रवाई न करने पर नूरपुर थाने में तैनात एक दरोगा को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। नूरपुर थाने के एक गांव में दो माह पहले एक महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ था।
इस मामले में तीन लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई थी। इस केस की विवेचना नूरपुर थाने में तैनात दरोगा पुष्पेंद्र कु़मार कर रहे थे। दरोगा ने दो आरोपियों का तो चालान कर दिया, एक आरोपी को बचाने में लगे थे। इसकी शिकायत पीड़िता ने पुलिस के आला अफसरों से भी की थी।
एसपी ने इस केस में दरोगा की भूमिका संदिग्ध देखते हुए उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया है।
