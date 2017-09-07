बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइक सवार को लूटा
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:15 AM IST
हल्दौर । गांव तोहफापुर के निकट तीन बदमाशों ने तमंचों के बल पर एक बाइक सवार युवक को रोक लिया। बदमाशों ने युवक की नाक पर तमंचे से वार कर उसे घायल कर दिया। बदमाश युवक से दस हजार रुपये की नगदी, बाइक और मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने थाने पहुंचकर मामले की तहरीर पुलिस को दी है।
क्षेत्र के गांव पावटी निवासी अशरफ बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे बाइक से पैजनियां बिजलीघर पर बिजली का बिल जमा करने गया था। बिजलीघर पर उसका बिल किसी कारण जमा नहीं हो सका। उसके बाद वह बाइक से चांदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव कम्मापुरी में अपनी मौसी के यहां जा रहा था। अशरफ के अनुसार चांदपुर- पैजनियां मार्ग पर गांव तोहफापुर के निकट तीन बदमाशों ने तमंचों के बल पर उसकी बाइक को जबरन रुकवा लिया। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने युवक की नाक पर तमंचे की बट मारकर उसे घायल कर दिया। बदमाश युवक से दस हजार रुपये की नगदी, बाइक और मोबाइल लूटकर बाइक से पैजनियां की ओर फरार हो गये। मौके पर पहुंचे किसी राहगीर ने मामले की सूचना फोन पर पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बदमाशों की तलाश में घंटो कांबिग की, लेकिन बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं लग सका। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। उधर, कार्यवाहक एसओ राम सिंह का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
