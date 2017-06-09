आपका शहर Close

कोतवाल ने ली पुलिस कर्मियों की परीक्षा

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2017 12:48 AM IST
बिजनौर (ब्यूरो)। शहर कोतवाल प्रेमवीर राणा ने रविवार को शहर कोतवाली में पुलिसकर्मियों की परीक्षा ली। इस दौरान कर्तव्य की जानकारी, अनुशासन व पिछले छह माह में किए गए कार्यों की जानकारी ली गई। परीक्षा के लिए पुलिसकर्मियों के हाथों में डंडे की जगह कॉपी-पेन रहे। शहर कोतवाल के मुताबिक, जो पुलिसकर्मी परीक्षा में पास होंगे, उन्हें पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। परीक्षा 100 नंबर की है। एसएसआई व दो उपनिरीक्षक पुलिसकर्मियों की कॉपी चेक करेंगे।
