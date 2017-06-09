बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुष्कर्म का प्रयास के मामले में रिपोर्ट
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:20 AM IST
दुष्कर्म के प्रयास मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
नहटौर (बिजनौर) (ब्यूरो)। पिता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने एक युवक के खिलाफ बहन से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास की रिपोर्ट 20 दिन बाद उच्चाधिकारियों के आदेश पर दर्ज की है। 23 मई को नहटौर क्षेत्र की सीमा पर स्थित एक गांव निवासी भाई ने घर में अकेली नाबालिग बहन से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास किया था। किशोरी ने शोर मचाया और घर से किसी तरह निकलकर कुछ दूरी पर तालाब की रखवाली कर रहे पिता को जानकारी दी। पिता तभी से थाने के चक्कर काटकर बेटी के लिए इंसाफ की गुहार लगा रहा था। इधर, आरोपी ने पिता से मारपीट कर घर में आग लगा दी। इसके बाद पिता ने बेटी के साथ एसपी से मिलकर शिकायत की। उनके आदेश पर पुलिस सक्रिय हुई है।
