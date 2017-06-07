बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाद्य पदार्थ के दो नमूने फेल, नोटिस जारी
{"_id":"594c0f5d4f1c1bb4758b47e7","slug":"41498156893-bijnor-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0926\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u092e\u0942\u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 12:11 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिजनौर। खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग ने खाद्य पदार्थ के दो नमूने लिए थे, जो जांच में फेल साबित हुए हैं। विभाग ने दोनों व्यापारियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। जवाब न आने पर वाद दायर किया जाएगा। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एसबी सिंह ने अगस्त 2016 में स्योहार के गांव मुकरपुरी के इंतजार के यहां से दूध और शेरकोट के मोहल्ला नौंधना के रईस के यहां से भी दूध का नमूना लिया था। जांच में दोनों नमूने फेल पाए गए हैं। अभिहित अधिकारी बिनोद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों व्यापारियों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है।
