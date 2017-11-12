बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदमाशों की हिस्ट्रीशीट खोली
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:02 PM IST
बिजनौर। पुलिस ने एक लाख के इनामी बदमाश आदित्य के साथी विशाल सहित तीन बदमाशों के खिलाफ हिस्ट्रीशीट खोल दी है। विशाल इस समय जेल में है। पुलिस आदित्य की तलाश में भी जुटी है।
एक लाख का इनामी आदित्य पुलिस के सिरदर्द बना हुआ है। पुलिस आदित्य की तलाश में दूसरे राज्यों की भी खाक छानती फिर रही है। पुलिस ने किसी तरह आदित्य के साथी विशाल निवासी थाना स्योहारा गांव चंचलपुर को दबोच लिया था। पुलिस ने विशाल की हिस्ट्रीशीट खोल दी है। पुलिस अब आदित्य व उसके गैंग के बाकी सदस्यों की तलाश में जुटी है। विशाल के अलावा पुलिस ने थाना नजीबाबाद के गांव भोगपुर निवासी पिचत्तर उर्फ बिचत्तर सिंह, कस्बा मुगलूशाह निवासी रईस अहमद की हिस्ट्रीशीट भी खोली है। नैनीताल पुलिस द्वारा बिजनौर के कोतवाली शहर क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला काजीपाड़ा निवासी नईम के खिलाफ हिस्ट्रीशीट खोली गई है। उसकी हिस्ट्रीशीट जिले को भी स्थानांतरित की गई है।
