महिला को बेहोश कर तांत्रिक ने नकदी-जेवर लूटा
{"title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0926\u0940-\u091c\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u093e ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:35 AM IST
रामपुर घाट स्थित औघड़नाथ मंदिर पर मिले तांत्रिक ने एक महिला और उसके पति को शराब पिलाकर नकदी, जेवर लूट लिया। होश आने के बाद परेशान महिला ने मंगलवार को नगर के केड़वरिया मोहल्ले में पहुंचकर लोगों को आपबीती सुनाई।
इसके बाद लोगों ने यूपी-100 डॉयल कर पुलिस को बुलाया और पुलिस ने तांत्रिक से संपर्क कराने वाले युवक को रामपुर घाट से पकड़ लिया। उसके पास से कुछ जेवर भी बरामद किया।
पड़ोसी जनपद मिर्जापुर के गंगा से सटे शुक्लहां गांव की निवासी राधा देवी पत्नी रामाश्रय ने बताया कि घरेलू परेशानी से निजात के लिए वह गत शुक्रवार को रामपुर घाट स्थित औघड़नाथ मंदिर पहुंची थी। साथ में उसका विकलांग पति भी था। एक युवक के जरिए मिला तांत्रिक उसे गंगा पार ले गया।
आरोप है कि महिला और उसके पति को प्रसाद के नाम पर शराब पिलाकर तांत्रिक ने बेहोश कर दिया और उसके पास से नकदी, सोने की चेन, झुमका, नथिया आदि लेकर चंपत हो गया। महिला का तांत्रिक से संपर्क कराने वाले युवक ने पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आने पर चेन और झुमका वापस दे दिया। अन्य आभूषण और नकदी नहीं मिल सका। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
