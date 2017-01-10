आपका शहर Close

रकम को लाइन में लगे बुजुर्ग की मौत

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला/ बस्ती

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:36 PM IST
The death of the elderly engaged in money line

dead body

पूर्वांचल बैंक सोनहा में कैश के लिए लाइन में खड़े एक बुजुर्ग खाताधारक की मंगलवार को मौत हो गई, जिससे बैंक में हड़कंप मच गया। आनन फानन में दिवंगत के घर वालों को घटना की सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे घर के लोग शव को लेकर गांव चले आए।
सोनहा थाना क्षेत्र के फेरसम गांव निवासी 65 वर्षीय मंशाराम पुत्र जसई मंगलवार को रकम निकालने के लिए पूर्वांचल बैंक सोनहा गए हुए थे। पूर्वान्ह 11 बजे वह दो हजार रुपये का विड्राल भरकर लाइन में खड़े हो गए।  बैंक में भीड़ होने के कारण वह दो बजे तक लाइन में खडे़े रहे। उनका नंबर आता इससे पहले ही वह अचानक बेहोश होकर गिर पडे़ और मौके पर  ही उनकी मौत हो गई। दिवंगत के पुत्र जगराम ने बताया कि बैंक से सूचना मिलने के बाद वह और गांव के अन्य लोग बैंक पहुंचे। वहां से शव लेकर घर आए। 
