अंतरराष्ट्रीय महोत्सव में दिखेगी लोक-शास्त्रीय कला की झलक
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 01:10 AM IST
Will appear in the International Festival Glimpses of folk-classical art
अंतरराष्ट्रीय महोत्सव में इस बार लोक और शास्त्रीय कला के कई प्रसिद्ध कलाकार शामिल होने आ रहे हैं। इसमें होने वाली अखिल भारतीय नाटक प्रतियोगिता में कई खास नाटक भी हैं, जो विदेशों में भी धूम मचा चुके हैं।
कल्चरल एसोसिएशन की ओर से गणतंत्र दिवस पर होने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय महोत्सव का शुभारंभ संजय कम्युनिटी हाल में होगा। इससे एक दिन पहले 25 जनवरी की शाम को मुशायरा और कवि सम्मेलन होगा। इसके बाद अगले रोज 27 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी तक महोत्सव के सभी कार्यक्रम चौपुला स्थित एनई रेलवे इंस्टीट्यूट में संपन्न होंगे।
संस्थाध्यक्ष जेसी पालीवाल ने बताया कि इस बार देश भक्ति के साथ ही शास्त्रीय और लोक कला के कार्यक्रम भी बड़े पैमाने पर होंगे, जिसके माध्यम से दर्शक देश के हर क्षेत्र की लोक संस्कृति से रुबरु हो सकेंगे। इसमें इस बार गायकी जगत की मशहूर लोक गायिका वंदना मिश्रा और शास्त्रीय कला की भरतनाट्यम कलाकार अदिति निगम, दीप शिखा दास और कत्थक की सौम्या व प्रीति आ रही हैं।
इसके अलावा दिल्ली की संस्था फाइव इंप्लीमेंट आर्ट एंड कल्चरल सोसाइटी का नाटक ‘सूर्य की अंतिम किरण से पहली किरण तक’ खास होगा, जो विदेशों में भी शोहरत पा चुका है। इसके अलावा विजिटर एकेडमी गुहाटी का नाटक ‘ए वुमेन अलोन’ और कोलकाता की टीम नाट्य मिलन गोष्ठी का नाटक ‘सभ्यता तुम कहां’ खास प्रस्तुतियां होंगी।
